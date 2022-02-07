Early Trial Offers Hope Treating Rare 'Brittle Bone' Disease

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug may help build bone mass in some adults with a rare brittle-bone disease, a small preliminary study suggests.

The disease is called osteogenesis imperfecta. It's caused by defects in certain genes involved in making collagen -- a key protein in the body's connective tissue. Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is present at birth, and may leave children with soft bones that are deformed or break easily -- though the severity of the condition ranges widely.

While experts have known the culprit genes involved in osteogenesis imperfecta, the new study points to a mechanism in the disease process: overactivity in a protein called TGF-beta.

And when the researchers infused eight adult patients with a drug that inhibits the protein, five showed an increase in bone density.

The findings are preliminary, and much work remains ahead, stressed researcher Dr. Brendan Lee, a professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.