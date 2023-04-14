May 16, 2023 – You might know hypnosis as cheesy stage act. But for the past 3 decades, evidence has been piling up that hypnosis – or hypnotherapy – can be a powerful treatment for medical problems like chronic pain, hot flashes, and anxiety, and even help you lose weight.

Hypnosis “leverages the power of words to transform lives,” said Steven Jay Lynn, PhD, a professor of psychology at Binghamton University, in Binghamton, NY. “With suggestions that you provide a receptive person, you can modify their thoughts, their feelings, their behavior.”

The question is: Would hypnosis work for you?

Soon, a simple blood or saliva test could tell you – thanks to Stanford University researchers who recently developed a device, small enough to fit in your hand, that analyzes DNA for a hypnosis-related gene in just minutes.

People, especially females, with variations of this gene – called catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) – were more likely than others to respond to hypnotherapy for pain, the researchers found.

The gene helps make an enzyme that regulates dopamine metabolism in the brain – a process linked to attention.