Can I Drink Alcohol While Taking Schizophrenia Medications?

“While many people can have a glass of wine at dinner with no issue, it’s more problematic for those with schizophrenia, as they have a much higher rate of alcohol addiction ,” says Srinivas Muvvala, MD, MPH, an associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut. As a result, that one drink often leads to several. When combined with schizophrenia medications, they may make symptoms worse and cause potentially deadly health problems.

If you have schizophrenia , you may wonder if it’s OK to drink alcohol when taking medications to manage your condition. Doctors say that for most people, that’s not a good idea.

Why Drinking Is an Issue

If you have schizophrenia, your doctor may treat it with a type of medication called antipsychotic drugs. These medicines change the balance of chemicals in your brain, helping ease symptoms such as paranoia and seeing or hearing things that aren’t there (hallucinations).

The drugs work well, but they depress your central nervous system and slow brain activity. This can lead to side effects such as dizziness, sleepiness, or trouble thinking or concentrating, says Frank Chen, MD, a psychiatrist and chief medical director at Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital. Alcohol is also a central nervous system depressant, so the combination of the two can make these side effects worse.

Drinking alcohol while you’re on antipsychotics can also cause even more serious reactions, including:

Slowed breathing

Low blood pressure

A drop in body temperature

Fainting

Slowed heart rate

Seizures

Higher risk of falls or injury

All these effects may make it harder for you to have good judgment, Chen notes. “Most of us are able to make good decisions even after a couple drinks, but people with schizophrenia are already at risk for poor decision-making and impulse control,” he says. For example, they may decide to drive, even though they are impaired. Then, they may end up arrested for drunken driving or even have an automobile accident. “Unfortunately, many people with schizophrenia are incarcerated due to exactly these sorts of situations,” he says.