Better Sleep May Mean Better Sex for Women

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Good sleep might be the best prescription for sexual satisfaction among older women, a new study suggests.

Women who did not routinely get restful slumber were nearly twice as likely to report sexual problems, such as lack of desire or arousal, researchers found.

"Sexual dysfunction…is defined as the presence of sexual problems associated with distress, and this relationship was seen between poor sleep quality and higher risk of problems in all domains of sexual functioning including desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction and pain," said study author Dr. Juliana Kling. She's an associate professor of medicine and chair of women's health internal medicine at Mayo Clinic Arizona in Scottsdale.

The researchers couldn't say how, or even if, sleep issues cause sex problems or vice versa.

"Poor sleep quality can negatively influence health and lead to daytime symptoms such as poor concentration and fatigue, [which] may adversely impact sexual functioning," Kling said. "Alternatively, it is plausible that the personal distress associated with sexual dysfunction could contribute to sleep quality disruption."