When Sleep Becomes a Nightmare: My Struggle With Narcolepsy

After these tests, my new doctor gave me the diagnosis that C.J. had predicted and, to be honest, I had suspected and resisted: narcolepsy. I became one of the 250,000 reported cases in the U.S., about 1 in 2,000 people. Some experts, factoring in underreporting and underdiagnosis, estimate that the true number is closer to 500,000.

“Some doctors are not educated about sleep in the way they should be,” says Emmanuel Mignot, MD, PhD, director of the Stanford Center for Narcolepsy. “But it’s not only the doctors who are missing the signs. It’s also the patient who doesn’t tell.”

Narcolepsy can be mildly amusing, like when I texted a friend, “dandifies bad s. ah! jets 1pm. tbkuhht was Margery.” But when you repeatedly send gibberish to people – especially colleagues at work – it’s not so funny. Narcolepsy can be embarrassing, like the two times I nodded off on dates, or the time I fell asleep on the bench press at the gym. I have missed large chunks of movies as well as many subway stops. My sleep attacks aren’t refreshing in the least. They cause brain fog, discombobulation, and fatigue.

While I was the poster child for the patient in denial, I had a mortal fear of nodding off at work. To resist even the mildest hint of microsleep, I would bite down hard on my thumb, sometimes breaking the skin. When every minute of every day is plagued with worry that you might embarrass yourself, harm your career, or even physically injure yourself or someone else, you start to think about becoming a recluse. And the social stigma that brands people with narcolepsy as lazy, or staying out all night, doesn’t help.