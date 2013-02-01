Sleep Disorders Cost Nearly $95 Billion Per Year

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep problems cost America's health care system nearly $95 billion a year and raise the cost of health care by 60%, a new study finds.

Researchers discovered the number of doctor visits and prescriptions was nearly doubled in people with sleep problems such as sleep apnea and insomnia, compared to people without these conditions. People with sleep problems were also more likely to visit emergency rooms and have more medical conditions.

"Our estimates are likely low, considering we know there are a large number of patients not yet diagnosed with a disorder like sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome and insomnia," said researcher Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya, an ear, nose and throat doctor at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital in Boston.

"If we as a country continue this pattern, this huge burden to the health care system will grow and affect patient care for everyone," he said in a hospital news release.