Do Prescription Sleep Medicines Even Work?

By Serena McNiff

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An estimated 9 million Americans turn to prescription pills when they can't sleep, but a new study of middle-aged women finds taking the drugs for a year or longer may do little good.

Comparing a group of about 200 women who were medicated for sleep problems with over 400 women who had sleeping problems but did not take medication, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston found that sleep meds don't seem to be beneficial for long-term use. After one or two years on sleep medications, the women in the medicated group did not sleep any better or longer than those who weren't medicated.

"The simple conclusion is that long-term use of sleep medications does not have a clear benefit with respect to chronic sleep problems," said study author Dr. Daniel Solomon, a rheumatologist and epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's.

Although Solomon typically does not focus on issues related to sleep, he was inspired by years of seeing patients who struggle with insomnia. "Usually, I might give a patient a week of medicine for sleep, and sometimes they end up coming back with long-term use, and they're still complaining of sleep issues," he noted.