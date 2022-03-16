March 16, 2022 -- Having trouble sleeping? New research suggests you might want to try a new type of exercise.

In a head-to-head comparison, results of a new study show that resistance exercise promotes better sleep among inactive adults, especially those who are poor sleepers.

"We thought resistance exercise would be somewhere in the same neighborhood as aerobic exercise, or that maybe combined exercise would be a little bit better. But, no, it was consistently resistance exercise, on its own, that seemed to show the most benefits across the board," says Angelique Brellenthin, PhD.

Even before the pandemic and bedtime "doom scrolling" took hold, research showed that a third of Americans regularly get less than 7 hours of sleep. The American Heart Association recommends aerobic exercise to improve sleep and improve heart health, yet little is known about how it compares with other types of exercise in the general population, Brellenthin says.

Brellenthin and co-investigator Duck-chul Lee, PhD, both of Iowa State University, recruited 406 adults who didn’t exercise. They were ages 35 to 70, and 53% of them were women. Each was obese or overweight and had elevated or high blood pressure. They were randomly assigned to four groups: a) no exercise, or b) aerobic exercise, or c) resistance exercise, or d) a combination of aerobic and resistance exercise. All in the exercise groups were supervised and did their workouts in hourlong sessions three times per week for a year.