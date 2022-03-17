March 17, 2022 -- Sleep experts tend to agree with U.S. lawmakers about getting rid of the twice-per-year time shift, with one exception: They typically call for standard time rather than daylight saving time.

After the Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to make daylight saving time permanent, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a statement that urged caution about adopting a fixed, year-round time with potential health risks.

“We do applaud stopping the switching during the course of the year and settling on a permanent time,” Jocelyn Cheng, MD, a member of the association’s public safety committee, told The Washington Post.

But “standard time, for so many scientific and circadian rationales and public health safety reasons, should really be what the permanent time is set to,” she said.

Now it’s up to the House of Representatives to decide what to do next. The legislation, which would take effect next year, must be passed by the House and signed by President Joe Biden before becoming a law.