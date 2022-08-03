Lawsuit Claims Amazon's Top-Selling Mattress a 'Health Hazard'

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Customers who bought a bestselling mattress sold on Amazon and at retailers nationwide are suing the manufacturer amid claims that fiberglass fibers in the product have damaged their health.

Zinus, Inc., is fielding multiple lawsuits over its “Green Tea Mattress." Among the claims is a proposed class-action lawsuit led by a California woman who is representing several thousand people.

"It's not hyperbole to say that this has ravaged thousands of individuals' lives from across the United States," James Radcliffe, a personal injury lawyer with Cueto Law, told the Los Angeles Times.

Radcliffe’s firm started a 2020 lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Chandler and Robert Durham of Illinois, who said they spent months in a hotel and paid more than $20,000 in professional mediation services after a Zinus memory foam mattress purchased at Walmart for their child contaminated their home with fiberglass in 2019.

Another woman, Vanessa Gutierrez of Los Angeles, told the Times that the mattress she bought for her 4-year-old daughter had cost her nearly $20,000 in damages and left scars from the fiberglass on the girl's chest and calves.