Sept. 14, 2022 – Like many parents of teens, LaToya S. worries about her son’s sleep habits. In the early weeks of the pandemic, when her then-13-year-old had no way to connect with friends, she dropped some of her typical rules about screen time. It didn’t take long before her son’s bedtime began creeping later and later, he began playing video games with friends until the wee hours, and quality overnight sleep went out the window. Two years later, LaToya is still working to restore him to normal sleep patterns.

There’s good reason for her efforts. The link between poor sleep habits and poor health are well-established. For teens, it can mean lower grades, higher rates of mood disorders, a higher risk of substance abuse, and more.

“When he went back to school after lockdowns, we began seeing the effects of his disrupted sleep patterns,” says LaToya. “The teachers were noticing that, after the first couple of hours, he was nodding off in class. He began falling behind, especially in classes that required extra effort. We recognized that we had to make changes.”