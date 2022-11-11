Dec. 22, 2022 – Falling asleep later and waking up later this time of year? It could be you need to reset your sleep/wake clock. Going outside to get more daylight exposure – especially during the morning – might help, new evidence suggests.

Yes, the use of electric lights and screens in the evening can mess with your sleep, but that’s not the whole picture, says Horacio de la Iglesia, PhD, a professor of biology at the University of Washington in Seattle. In fact, daylight is considerably brighter, even on an overcast day, compared to indoor lighting. So they’re not the same.

In a study of 507 college students at the University of Washington, shorter daylight hours pushed sleep time about a half-hour later in the wintertime, compared to the other times of year.

“It is important for a couple of reasons,” de la Iglesia says.

First of all, teenagers and young adults tend to have very late sleep timing, “or a late chronotype as we call it, that is predictive of physical and mental health. Also, if you have a late chronotype, it probably means you struggle to get out of bed, you end up sleeping less, and you also increase what we call ‘social jet lag.’”