New Guidelines Say Screen For Colon Cancer at 45

WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Most people should now begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45, say new guidelines that were spurred by the rising rate of the disease among younger Americans.

For years, the American Cancer Society (ACS) and other medical groups have advised people at average risk of colon and rectal cancer to begin screening at age 50. Earlier screening has been reserved for people at increased risk.

But the ACS is now changing that advice -- a shift largely driven by the fact that colorectal cancers are increasingly being diagnosed in younger Americans.

Media personality Katie Couric, a longtime advocate in the fight against colon cancer, applauded the move.

"I have seen first-hand the dangers of early onset colon cancer. My late husband, Jay Monahan, was just 41 when he was diagnosed more than 20 years ago," she said in a statement.

"Doctors have noticed an alarming trend -- an increase in people like Jay, under age 50, being diagnosed with the disease," Couric added. "I'm thrilled that the American Cancer Society has responded and revised its guidelines, lowering the recommended age to start screening to 45."

Just last year, an ACS study found that since the mid-1990s, colon cancer rates among Americans aged 20 to 54 have been steadily inching up -- by between 0.5 percent and 2 percent each year. Rectal cancer has risen more rapidly, by 2 percent to 3 percent per year.

Someone born in 1990 now has twice the risk of colon cancer, and four times the risk of rectal cancer, as someone born in 1950, the new report noted.

"It's going up at a pretty alarming rate. And we don't know why," said Dr. Andrew Wolf, who led the ACS guidelines development group.

"Everyone wants to say that it's the obesity epidemic, poor diet and lack of exercise," Wolf said. "But those things do not fully explain the rise."

And, since most people do not start colorectal cancer screening until age 50, changes in screening rates would not account for the increase among younger Americans, he added.