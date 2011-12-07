Many Advanced Colon Cancers 'Born' Ready to Spread

TUESDAY, June 18, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- In most patients with metastatic colon cancer, the disease may have begun spreading throughout the body very early on -- when the original tumor was no bigger than a poppy seed, a new study suggests.

Metastatic refers to the most advanced stage of cancer, when the original tumor has spread to distant sites in the body.

Traditionally, that's been seen as a "late" event -- the result of a cancer accumulating many mutations that allow it to invade various tissues in the body, said Christina Curtis, lead researcher on the new study.

Her team's findings turn that viewpoint on its head.

Through genetic analysis of tumor samples, researchers traced the origins of metastases in 21 patients with advanced colon cancer. They found that for 80%, those metastases likely occurred very early -- before the cancer was even diagnosed.

Essentially, that means some cancers are "born to be bad," said Curtis, an assistant professor of medicine and genetics at Stanford University in California.

While that might sound demoralizing, she said the results can actually be viewed in a positive light.

One day, Curtis explained, doctors might be able to use tumors' genetic characteristics to figure out which patients with early-stage colon cancer need more aggressive treatment.

That could mean, for example, giving chemotherapy after surgeons have removed the colon tumor -- to try to wipe out tumor cells that have traveled to other sites in the body.

Plus, Curtis said, discovering which genetic "drivers" cause cancer to spread early could allow researchers to develop new drugs that target those mechanisms.

According to Dr. Martin Weiser, a colon cancer specialist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, "These findings are very important. This is top-notch work."

Many researchers and doctors have suspected metastases often get their start early on, he noted, but this is actual proof from patient tumor samples.

"This is showing there are molecular changes that happen early," Weiser said. That early occurrence, he added, should make it easier to pinpoint the particular genetic culprits.