More Antibiotics, Higher Odds for Colon Cancer?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Taking certain antibiotics -- especially multiple times or for long courses -- may put you at risk for colon cancer, a large new study suggests.

The researchers found that as people's antibiotic use increased, their odds of being diagnosed with colon cancer inched up. Specifically, the risk was tied to antibiotics that kill anaerobic bacteria -- which include common drugs like penicillins and cephalosporins such as Keflex.

The findings add to recent research hinting at a link between antibiotics and colon cancer.

The reasons for the connection, however, remain unclear -- and it might not reflect a direct effect of antibiotics at all, according to one colon cancer expert.

"We don't know why people in this study received antibiotic prescriptions," said Dr. Emmanouil Pappou, a colon cancer surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in New York City.

In particular, he noted, the risk was greatest among people who'd used antibiotics for longer periods -- 30 to 60 days, or longer. And those patients might have been quite sick, said Pappou, who was not involved in the study.

Beyond that, he noted, the researchers had no information on people's diet and exercise habits. That's important because those factors affect colon cancer risk.

"There are many unanswered questions at this point," Pappou said. "More research is needed to confirm whether this is a true effect of antibiotics."

Why would antibiotics affect colon cancer risk? In theory, through effects on the gut microbiome, according to senior researcher Dr. Cynthia Sears.

The gut microbiome refers to the vast collection of bacteria and other microbes that naturally populate the colon. Recent research has been suggesting that the balance of microbes there may have broad effects on health.

And it's possible, according to Sears, that disruptions in the gut microbiome could make way for the growth of bacteria with cancer-promoting potential. Research has suggested that certain bacteria, such as E. coli, might contribute to colon cancer in some cases.

Like Pappou, Sears stressed that her findings do not prove cause and effect. But they make yet another argument for judicious antibiotic use, she said.