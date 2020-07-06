Blood Pressure Meds May Lower Colon Cancer Risk

By Serena McNiff

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans take medication to keep their blood pressure down. A new study suggests that two types of blood pressure drugs might do double-duty, keeping colon cancer away, too.

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (often called ACE inhibitors) and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) help lower blood pressure by relaxing and opening up narrowed blood vessels, allowing blood to flow freely.

Researchers analyzed the health records of almost 200,000 adult patients in Hong Kong from 2005 to 2013. Compared to nonusers of the drugs, those who took ACE inhibitors or ARBs had a 22% lower risk of developing colon cancer in the three years following a colonoscopy that declared them cancer-free, they found.

The researchers, from the University of Hong Kong, excluded all patients who had a prior history of colon cancer.

The benefit was especially true for patients 55 or older, and those with a history of colon polyps -- potentially cancerous growths.

In the three years following a clean colonoscopy, there is already low risk of developing colon cancer. Still, study author Dr. Wai Leung, a professor of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, said that cancer can develop during this period.

"We found that there's a very strong, protective effect, particularly within that short period of time after a negative colonoscopy," Leung explained.

But the protective effects only lasted for those first three years.

The results were published July 6 in the journal Hypertension. They showed that the drugs do not reduce the risk of all colon cancer, but are particularly beneficial in preventing colon cancer that arrives soon after a colonoscopy.

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide.

If commonly prescribed drugs could be repurposed to prevent colon cancer, it would have a significant public health impact, said Dr. Raymond Townsend, director of the hypertension program and a professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Townsend said the results of this study are significant, especially since the researchers looked at such a large population.