Coffee May Slow Spread of Colon Cancer

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Just a few cups of coffee a day may help slow down the deadly progression of advanced colon cancer, new research finds.

Of the nearly 1,200 patients in the study, those who drank four or more cups of java on a daily basis had 36% higher odds of surviving during the 13-year study period.

Metastatic colon cancer, which has spread from its original location, "remains an incurable disease in most cases," explained study co-lead author Christopher Mackintosh, a fourth-year medical student at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine in Phoenix.

"However, a number of lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise have been associated with prolonged life span for those dealing with the disease," Mackintosh noted. "Our study found that patients being treated with chemotherapy for metastatic colorectal cancers who drank coffee saw a longer period of time before both growth of their cancer and before death."

All the participants were part of a larger cancer treatment study conducted between 2005 and 2018. During that time, food and beverage intake was noted.

Researchers ultimately found that the more coffee consumed, the greater the survival benefit. For example, Mackintosh noted that patients who consumed up to a single cup of coffee per day tended to survive 30 months post-diagnosis. But those who drank two or three cups daily survived 32 months. And those who consumed four or more cups a day saw their survival shoot up to 39 months.

More was also more when it came to slowing cancer progression, the investigators found. Those who drank between two and three cups per day saw their disease status worsen more slowly than those who drank a cup or less. Similarly, disease progression slowed down even more among patients who routinely drank four or more cups of coffee daily.

The protective benefit held, regardless of whether patients drank caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee. And the findings build on prior research that has previously identified a similar protective link between coffee and cancer progression among colon cancer patients whose disease had not spread. "[But] to our knowledge, this is the first study on the effects of coffee on metastatic colorectal cancer patients," Mackintosh noted.