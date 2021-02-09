Colon Cancer, Often Avoidable, Hits Black Men, the Young More

Sept. 2, 2021 -- Headlines of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s death last year shocked the world when it was revealed the actor had died after a secret 4-year battle with colon cancer.

At just 43, the Black actor seemed impossibly young to succumb to a cancer so preventable that some describe it as “the disease no one has to die from.” But as fans publicly questioned how such a thing could happen, doctors quietly acknowledged a stark reality: It happens a lot.

“Chadwick’s death highlighted two little-known aspects of this disease: that colon cancer afflicts the young too, and that Blacks are disproportionally affected both in terms of getting it and dying from it,” says Aasma Shaukat, MD, a professor in the Division of Gastroenterology at the University of Minnesota.

In general, colorectal cancer rates have declined steadily for decades. But that trend stalled and reversed in recent years among people under 55, with rates growing 2% per year since 2012. For context, a millennial has twice the risk of getting colon cancer and four times the risk of getting rectal cancer than a Baby Boomer, according to the American College of Gastroenterology.

Of the 150,000 colorectal cancer cases diagnosed each year in the United States, 12% are in people under 50.

Black men, specifically, remain the most vulnerable group in the United States, diagnosed more often and at later, hard-to-treat stages. Studies show that a Black man is 24% more likely to get colorectal cancer than a white man and 47% more likely to die from it. Black women are also more vulnerable, with risks that are 19% and 34% higher, respectively.

And with COVID-19 lockdowns forcing people to delay in-person doctor’s office visits for much of 2020, health experts worry the numbers will continue to go downhill.