Colon Cancer Diagnoses Fell 40% in Pandemic, and That's Not Good News

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Colon cancer numbers dropped dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean fewer people have the disease.

In Spain, researchers discovered a more than 40% decline in colon cancer diagnoses, leading experts to worry about the ramifications.

"These are very worrying findings indeed -- cases of colorectal cancer undoubtedly went undiagnosed during the pandemic. Not only were there fewer diagnoses, but those diagnosed tended to be at a later stage and suffering from more serious symptoms," said lead author Dr. María José Domper Arnal. She's from the Service of Digestive Diseases, University Clinic Hospital and the Aragón Health Research Institute in Zaragoza.



"Although these figures are across a population of 1.3 million in Spain, it's highly likely that the same drop in diagnoses would have happened elsewhere across the globe where screening was stopped and surgeries postponed, especially in countries that were heavily impacted by COVID-19," Arnal added.

The researchers compared data from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic (March 15, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021) with data from the previous year. They found that nearly two-thirds of the 1,385 cases of colon cancer diagnosed in those two years in multiple hospitals in Spain happened in the pre-pandemic year.