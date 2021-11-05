Nov. 16, 2021 -- In the late 2000s, Cathy Eng, MD, began noticing something strange: A growing number of patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s with colorectal cancer (CRC), often at more advanced stages.

“CRC is typically viewed as a disease for older individuals, so when I first started seeing these young patients presenting with advanced disease, no one really believed me,” says Eng, who was then a professor of gastrointestinal medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The overwhelming evidence at the time showed declining CRC rates nationwide, with minimal data suggesting a different trend at play in younger patients. But Eng, who is now a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, was not the only oncologist to see a shift in her patient population.

“When I started practice nearly 30 years ago, there was no one in my clinic with colon cancer under the age of 50. But a little over 10 years ago, I started noticing more and more younger people coming in with CRC,” recalls John Marshall, MD, director of the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center in Washington, DC. “At centers like ours, we may have seen this trend emerge before others. But when we began comparing notes with our colleagues, we realized something was going on.”