Healthy Plant-Based Diets Lower Men's Odds for Colon Cancer

TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Are you an older man worried about your risk for colon cancer? Eating whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes may improve your odds of dodging the disease, new research shows.

“Although previous research has suggested that plant-based diets may play a role in preventing colorectal cancer, the impact of plant foods’ nutritional quality on this association has been unclear," said study co-author Jihye Kim, from Kyung Hee University in South Korea, "Our findings suggest that eating a healthy plant-based diet is associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer.”

Kim noted that colon cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide and that a man has a lifetime odds for developing it of one in 23. A woman has a lifetime risk of one in 25.

The new report was published online Nov. 29 in BMC Medicine.

The researchers studied a population of nearly 80,000 American men, finding that those who ate the highest average daily amounts of healthy plant-based foods had a 22% lower risk of colon cancer compared to those who ate the lowest amounts of these foods.