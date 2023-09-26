How Long Should You Take Antidepressants?

If you start to feel better while taking antidepressants, you may wonder how long you should take this medication or whether you can stop.

Expert guidelines about antidepressants can be confusing. They depend on a variety of factors, including:

The type of prescription you take

Your dosage

The number of depressive episodes you’ve had

Your risk of relapse

Whether it’s a good idea to stop depends on you.

“We know that taking antidepressants for too short a time might pose real risks for some people, but for others, taking them for longer could be more than you need,” says David Baron, a psychiatrist and provost of the Western University of Health Sciences in California.

“This decision needs to be made with a professional, just as a patient who takes insulin or chemotherapy would have specific discussions with their specialist,” he says. “Antidepressants can and do work, but they should be used like any other medication.”

If you and your doctor decide it’s time to stop, you’ll need to know the best way to do it and how to avoid possible side effects.