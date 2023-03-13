April 21, 2023 – Brian Smith has always been an active guy. The 32-year-old editor from Santa Fe, NM , enjoys hiking, mountain biking, skiing – anything outdoors, and you can probably count him in. But when his daughter was born about 6 months ago, time for all those activities shrank, and Smith found himself left with the easiest, most convenient type of exercise available to him: walking.

What Smith has found interesting is that he feels almost as fit and healthy as a walker as he does with his other activities. And because he wears a smartwatch, he’s aware of his step count, which is typically around 8,500 per day. Turns out, that number is probably spot-on for decreasing the rates of death from all causes.

This flies in the face of what the world – and even the CDC – has long considered the “magic number” for daily steps: 10,000. Fitness trackers have embraced that number, and users have worked hard to strive for it. As it turns out, that 10,000-step goal is rather arbitrary and actually dates back to one of the first pedometers ever made, which hails from Japan. Translated, that pedometer’s name was “10,000 Steps.” A recent study suggests the actual goal might be lower – ideally somewhere in the 8,000-step range, done a few times per week. Smith may be onto something.