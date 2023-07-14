July 14, 2023 -- For as long as we’ve had official recommendations for exercise, those recommendations have focused on effort.

Do at least 150 minutes a week of “moderate to vigorous” physical activity, public health guidelines say. That could be anything from brisk walking (moderate) to competitive mountain-bike racing (vigorous).

But as broad as that spectrum is, it still leaves out a lot. Like washing dishes. Or changing a diaper. Or birdwatching in the park. Or giving a PowerPoint presentation.

All those tasks are “light” physical activities. We don’t think of them as exercise, and public health guidelines don’t account for them.

But at least one researcher believes we should take them more seriously.

“Light physical activity appears to be the key to almost universal success regarding health,” said Andrew Agbaje, MD, a clinical epidemiologist at the University of Eastern Finland.

The High Cost of Not Moving

Any parent, teacher, or caregiver can tell you that children slow down as they age. A kid who was bouncing off walls at 11 may move very little at 24. But it's not necessarily their fault.