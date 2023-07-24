July 24, 2023 – Pickleball.

It’s a new national obsession, the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. And by the end of 2023, it's expected to yield roughly 67,000 emergency department visits, 366,000 outpatient visits, 8,800 outpatient surgeries, 4,700 hospitalizations, and 20,000 post-acute injury episodes. All told, UBS Group AG financial analysts have forecast that the direct medical costs of pickleball will top $377 million this year alone, mostly due to wrist, lower leg, head, or lower trunk injuries.

So why is one of the most popular and easily accessed sports associated with falls, tears, strains, and sprains? More importantly, what can pickleball players (also known as “picklers”) – especially the 60-and-older crowd – do before play to prevent injuries and avoid a trip to the ER?

Safety starts with risk perception.

“It’s a funny name, you get lulled into the sense of security, and that’s where you can increase your risk of injury,” said Joshua S. Dines, MD, a sports medicine specialist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, and medical director for Major League Pickleball.