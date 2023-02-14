March 17, 2023 – Women may have their own reasons now to adapt the ever-popular Mediterranean diet: It appears to lower the risks of heart disease and death in women.

Those who closely followed a Mediterranean diet had a 24% lower risk of heart disease and 23% lower risk of death over time compared with those following other kinds of diets. The diet places an emphasis on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, seafood, lean protein, and healthy fats such as olive oil and nuts.

"The Mediterranean diet is known for its health benefits, especially for heart health, but most studies and research into diet and heart disease are done primarily in men," said lead author Anushriya Pant, a PhD candidate at the University of Australia's Westmead Applied Research Centre.

"In medical research, there are sex disparities in how clinical trials are designed," she said. "This creates large gaps in clinical data, which can potentially impact the development of health advice. Our work is a step towards addressing this gap."