May 23, 2023 – People who receive a heart transplant from a donor who had active COVID-19 have a higher risk of dying at 6 months and 1 year after, compared to those who receive a heart from patients without COVID, new research has found.

"These early trends should be concerning enough such that heart transplantation centers need to thoroughly evaluate and continue to weigh the risks/benefits of using hearts from active COVID-19 donors," lead investigator Shivank Madan, MD, a cardiologist at the Center for Advanced Cardiac Therapy at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, said in a statement.

The study was published online May 17 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Evolving Issue

COVID can cause early signs of heart disease and damage to the heart in potential donors. Currently, there is no clear consensus on the evaluation and use of COVID-19 donors for heart transplants.

Prior data from two small studies suggested similar short-term results among patients who received hearts from donors who had COVID and from those who didn't.