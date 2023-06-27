Heart Disease Risk May Spike Risk for Muscle, Joint Problems

June 27, 2023 -- When she was in her 60s, Carole E., a retired accountant’s assistant in Albuquerque, NM, started having neck pain. She found out that three of her neck vertebrae were compressed and her whole spinal canal was narrow.

“The neck problem was addressed with surgery to stabilize the disks and prevent them from compressing further, which could have led to paralysis,” said Carole, now 81.

Although the surgery helped Carole’s neck, she continued to have problems with her back. She developed degenerative disk disease, and during the past 3 years, she has developed severe hip pain, muscle cramps, and seizing in her legs, as well as arthritis in one rotator cuff.

Carole also developed a heart condition.

“I always had a heart murmur, but it was very tiny and faint and I was told not to worry about it,” she said. “But about 3 years ago, it became a ‘moderate’ murmur and the cardiologist said we should watch it and evaluate it every 6 months.”