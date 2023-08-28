Tips for Everyday Challenges of Crohn's

Rather than focusing on individual foods, think big picture. “If most of your foods are whole foods -- instead of foods from packages with lots of ingredients -- then usually you don't have to worry as much about everything else,” Webb says. “If 75% of the time you're sticking to a nice anti-inflammatory diet, then that's one of the best things you can do for yourself.”

Because Crohn’s involves your digestive system , the foods you choose can have a big impact on your well-being. Still, you shouldn’t let fear of eating the wrong thing paralyze you, says Colleen Webb, a registered dietitian nutritionist. She’s also a clinical nutritionist at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Vern Laine, of Surrey, British Columbia, has had Crohn’s disease for more than 30 years. His advice to the newly diagnosed? Track what happens in the toilet after your meals.

“Keep a diary of what you eat throughout the day and record the results -- type of bowel movement (watery, thick, blood), level of pain, et cetera,” he says. “From this, you’ll discover what you can tolerate.” Be sure to have a dietitian and nutritionist on board. Then you’ll have expert advice as you develop your diet.

Specific guidelines to keep in mind before you munch include:

Be fiber smart. Roughage doesn’t play nice with Crohn’s. But don’t abandon fiber. “If people are told 'no fiber,' then typically they steer clear of all fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. And then what does that leave them with? A highly processed-foods diet, which is not going to get anybody feeling better,” Webb says. Make your fiber belly-friendly by blending, cooking, and peeling fruits and veggies before eating them.

Hydrate. Everyone’s bodies work better when they get enough water. But when you have Crohn’s, your bathroom habits mean you’re typically losing more fluids than the average person. Staying hydrated is a must. “Hydration is absolutely necessary to make sure that everything moves through the way that it should,” Webb says. Her rule of thumb: Take your weight in pounds and divide by two. That’s how many ounces of water Webb advises you should try to have every day.