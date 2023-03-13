March 17, 2023 -- When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) fell recently at a dinner event in Washington, D.C., he unfortunately joined a large group of his senior citizen peers.

This wasn’t the first tumble the 81-year-old has taken. In 2019, he fell in his home, fracturing his shoulder. This time, he got a concussion and was recently released to an in-patient rehabilitation facility. While McConnell didn’t fracture his skull, in falling and hitting his head, McConnell became part of an emerging statistic: one that reveals falls are more dangerous for senior men than senior women.

This new research, which appeared in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, came as a surprise to lead researcher Scott Alter, MD, associate professor of emergency medicine at the Florida Atlantic University College of Medicine.

“We always hear about lower bone density rates among females, so we didn’t expect to see males with more skull fractures,” he said.

Alter said that as a clinician in a southern Florida facility, his ER department was the perfect study grounds to evaluate incoming geriatric patients due to falls. Older “patients are at higher risk of skull fractures and intercranial bleeding, and we wanted to look at any patient presenting with a head injury. Some 80% were fall related, however.”