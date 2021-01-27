Schizophrenia and Life Expectancy

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, you may find that you focus entirely on getting through day-to-day life. But there’s good reason to think about the future, too: People with schizophrenia tend to have lower life expectancy than those who don’t have the disease.

“Research studies over the past few decades suggest that life expectancy can be reduced by as much as 15 years on average in people diagnosed with schizophrenia,” says Keith Gallagher, MD, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, CT. One 2015 study, for example, found that adults under the age of 65 with schizophrenia are 3½ times more likely to die in a given year than similarly aged people in the general population.

This may seem like a frightening fact, but there are things you can do to improve the odds. “I encourage patients and families to focus on those factors they have the power to influence, such as diet, exercise, smoking, and substance use,” Gallagher says. Here’s what you need to know.