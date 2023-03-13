March 14, 2023 – Want to get the maximum level of protection out of vaccines? Then make sure to get at least 7 hours of sleep before and after getting a shot, a new study suggests.

Compared to people who slept at least 7 hours, people who slept less than 6 hours in the days surrounding a vaccine shot generated significantly fewer antibodies, which are what recognize and kill viruses and bacteria in the body.

Because the effectiveness of many vaccines declines over time, the boost essentially makes the vaccine's protection last longer – by up to 2 months, the researchers found.

“Good sleep not only amplifies but may also extend the duration of protection of the vaccine,” researcher Eve Van Cauter, PhD, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, said in a statement.

The study, published Monday in Current Biology, reanalyzed past research on the connection between sleep and the effectiveness of vaccines for flu and hepatitis. The researchers sought to understand the connection because of indications that people developed varying levels of immunity after receiving the same COVID-19 vaccines. Sleep studies specific to COVID vaccines are not yet available, so the researchers decided to evaluate existing studies and translate those findings to what's known about COVID vaccines.