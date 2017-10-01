Common Virus May Have Ties to Type 1 Diabetes

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- From Finland comes more evidence that a common group of viral infections may play a role in the development of at least some cases of type 1 diabetes.

The viruses are known as enteroviruses. These viruses cause a number of infections -- from the common cold to conditions as serious as polio, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found that children who had signs indicating they might be developing type 1 diabetes had significantly more enterovirus infections occurring at least a year earlier.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease. That means the body's immune system mistakenly destroys healthy insulin-producing cells called islet cells. The cells that attack the body's healthy cells are called autoantibodies, and there are specific autoantibodies for type 1 diabetes, called islet autoantibodies. These autoantibodies appear before the symptoms of type 1 diabetes begin.

In type 1 diabetes, enough islet cells are destroyed that the body no longer produces enough of the hormone insulin for survival. Multiple daily injections or a continuously working insulin pump are necessary to replace that lost insulin.

About 5 percent of people with diabetes have type 1.

"Our results suggest that enteroviruses may induce an autoimmune process against insulin-producing cells in the pancreas," said study lead author Hanna Honkanen. She's a researcher at the University of Tampere in Finland.

"This autoimmune process seems to start several months after the infection, suggesting that slowly operating mechanisms are involved," she added.

The researchers stressed that this study wasn't designed to find a cause-and-effect relationship.

"However, the accumulating evidence clearly suggests that an association exists between these two diseases," said the study's senior author, Dr. Heikki Hyoty. He's a professor of virology at the University of Tampere.

"It is likely that enterovirus infection alone cannot cause diabetes, but it may do so in some genetically susceptible individuals," he said.

The researchers suspect that at least half of type 1 diabetes cases might be linked to enteroviruses.

The study included 129 "case" children who tested positive for multiple islet autoantibodies, and 282 similar children without the autoantibodies to serve as a control group. Researchers tested more than 1,673 stool samples from the case children, and more than 3,100 from the control group.