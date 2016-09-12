Inflammation, Gut Bacteria Tied to Type 1 Diabetes

THURSDAY, Jan. 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- People with type 1 diabetes show changes in their digestive system that aren't seen in people who don't have the autoimmune disease, a new Italian study finds.

Those changes include different gut bacteria and inflammation in the small intestine. The differences may play a role in the development of type 1 diabetes, the researchers said.

"For years, we have looked for the cause of type 1 diabetes in the pancreas. Perhaps, we looked in the wrong place and there is the possibility that the intestines play a key role in the development of the disease," said study senior author Dr. Piemonti Lorenzo. He is deputy director of the San Raffaele Diabetes Research Institute in Milan.

However, Lorenzo said it isn't possible to "draw definitive conclusions" about whether these intestinal changes can cause the autoimmune attack that leads to type 1 diabetes.

In type 1 diabetes, the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in the body. Specifically, the disease causes the destruction of insulin-producing islet cells. That leaves the body unable to produce enough insulin, a hormone necessary for cells to use the sugars from foods as fuel.

Out of every 1,000 adult Americans, between one and five have type 1 diabetes, according to the Endocrine Society.

The new study included 54 people who had endoscopies and biopsies of the first part of the small intestine. In an endoscopy, a long, flexible tube with a camera is threaded down the throat -- while a person is sedated -- so a doctor can see the digestive tract. The same tube can be used to snip a small piece of the gastrointestinal tissue for a biopsy, according to the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

The study participants either volunteered for the study, or were already having the procedure to diagnose a digestive problem. The endoscopic procedures were performed at San Raffaele Hospital between 2009 and 2015.

Nineteen study participants had type 1 diabetes. Sixteen healthy study participants served as a control group. The last 19 had celiac disease, which is also an autoimmune condition. Celiac causes damage to the small intestine when gluten -- a wheat protein -- is consumed.