High-Tech Monitors May Help With Type 1 Diabetes

TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A continuous glucose monitor helps people with type 1 diabetes who need insulin shots every day manage their blood sugar levels safely, two new studies suggest.

Also known as a CGM, the device constantly measures and reports a person's blood sugar levels. It does this via a thin wire sensor that's inserted underneath the skin, a transmitter worn on top of the skin, and a receiver (or smartphone) to gather the information.

"Few treatment options exist in the type 1 diabetes field. CGM is a treatment option that [people] should test if they have the option," said Dr. Marcus Lind, lead researcher on one of the studies. He's the chief physician of diabetology at Uddevalla Hospital in Sweden.

People with type 1 diabetes don't make enough insulin -- a hormone the body needs to use the carbohydrates in food for fuel. Because of this, people with type 1 rely on insulin injections or insulin delivered through a tiny catheter inserted under the skin and then attached to an insulin pump worn outside the body. People with type 1 diabetes using shots may need five or six insulin injections daily.

In people with type 2 diabetes, the body is no longer able to use insulin properly. Most (95 percent) of diabetes cases involve the type 2 form of the disease. Sometimes, people with type 2 diabetes also need to use insulin injections.

However, using insulin is a difficult balancing act -- too much or too little can cause problems, even life-threatening ones.

Aaron Kowalski is vice president of research for JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). He noted, "Insulin is a dangerous but necessary drug for people with type 1 diabetes. These studies provide additional support for CGMs, which have been getting better and better. There's no doubt that someone on insulin will benefit from these devices."

When blood sugar levels go out of range -- either too high or too low -- a CGM's receiver sends an alarm, alerting the person with diabetes (or a parent for babies and children with diabetes) to the problem.