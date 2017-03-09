Nasal Powder Fixed Severe Low Blood Sugar

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- For many people with diabetes, low blood sugar levels are a serious health risk, but researchers report that a new nasal powder quickly reverses the effects of this dangerous condition.

Better yet, it can be administered even when someone is unconscious, the researchers added.

The nasal powder contains the hormone glucagon. This hormone tells the body to release stored sugar, which will generally reverse a low blood sugar episode. Glucagon is currently only available in an injectable form that has to be mixed before it is injected.

"Family members can be terrified to use the injectable form. But 95 percent of caregivers found nasal glucagon very easy to use," said study leader Dr. Elizabeth Seaquist. She's directs the University of Minnesota's division of diabetes, endocrinology and metabolism.

Seaquist is also a consultant for Eli Lilly and Co., which plans to make nasal glucagon; the company also makes injectable glucagon kits. The study was funded by Lilly and Locemia, the company that originally developed the nasal glucagon.

Low blood sugar, known as hypoglycemia, occurs when blood sugar levels drop too low. This can happen when someone with diabetes takes too much insulin (a hormone that allows the body to use sugar from food for energy). It can also happen if someone doesn't eat enough or exercises harder or longer than planned.

Without enough sugar, the body and brain can't function normally.

Low blood sugar can cause dizziness, hunger, confusion, blurred vision, sweating, slurred speech and irritability, along with other symptoms, according to the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

To treat low blood sugar, the person needs to have a drink or food containing a fast-acting sugar. Examples include fruit juice, soda with sugar, or sugary candy such as licorice (but not chocolate). Usually, blood sugar levels then quickly return to normal.

Left untreated, a low blood sugar episode will worsen. The continued lack of blood sugar may cause disorientation, seizures, unconsciousness and even death. If symptoms don't subside, or the person is too disoriented to eat or drink, glucagon would usually be given.