A1C Test Gives Different Readings By Race

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A commonly used blood test that measures average long-term blood sugar levels -- called hemoglobin A1C -- is known to give higher readings for black people with diabetes, and now new research may indicate why.

"There has been a long debate about why African Americans have a higher hemoglobin A1C than whites [with diabetes]. Is it a biological difference or do African Americans have higher blood glucose because they don't have the same access to care or insurance?" said the study's lead author, Dr. Richard Bergenstal.

"There would be rather profound implications if it was all of one or all of the other," said Bergenstal, who's the executive director of the International Diabetes Center in Minneapolis.

Instead, the study found that both biological and socioeconomic factors appear to play a role in the difference.

"It turned out to be a little bit of each. There's a biological difference, and we don't yet know why, but it accounts for about a half to a third of the blood glucose difference. The other part -- which was an equal part or more -- is from barriers to care," Bergenstal said.

What's important is that doctors and other health-care providers, as well as patients, don't just assume these differences are normal and inconsequential, he noted.

"We can't rest and say, 'Oh, that difference is just normal,'" Bergenstal said.

The hemoglobin A1C test, commonly referred to as A1C, gives doctors a rough idea of what someone's daily blood sugar levels have been over the past two to three months, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

The test works by measuring the amount of hemoglobin -- that's the part of red blood cells that carry oxygen -- that has been "glycated." Hemoglobin that has been glycated has sugar molecules stuck to it. This happens more and more as blood sugar levels rise.

A1C is expressed as a percentage of hemoglobin that has been glycated. For people without diabetes, an A1C of 5.7 percent or lower is considered normal. An A1C of 5.7 to 6.4 percent is prediabetes and 6.5 percent or higher is diabetes, the ADA says.