Can Coffee or Tea Extend Survival With Diabetes?

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A diagnosis of diabetes comes with a long list of "don'ts." But new research suggests that coffee and tea probably shouldn't be off-limits because each may help prevent an early death.

Well, at least if you're a woman with diabetes, that is.

Men with diabetes didn't seem to reap the rewards of consuming caffeine in the new study.

The research found that women with diabetes who had up to one regular cup of coffee a day (100 milligrams of caffeine) were 51 percent less likely to die than women who consumed no caffeine during the 11-year study.

"As caffeine is consumed by more than 80 percent of the world's adult population, it is essential to understand the impact of this factor concerning cardiovascular, cancer and all-cause mortality," said study researcher Dr. Joao Sergio Neves, an endocrinology resident at Sao Joao Hospital Center in Porto, Portugal.

"Our study showed a significant inverse association between caffeine consumption and death from all causes in women with diabetes," said Neves.

"These results suggest that advising women with diabetes to drink more caffeine may reduce their mortality. This would represent a simple, clinically beneficial, and inexpensive option in women with diabetes," Neves said.

But he also pointed out that this observational study cannot prove a direct cause-and-effect link; it only found an association between caffeine consumption and the risk of dying.

"Further studies, ideally randomized clinical trials, are needed to confirm this benefit," Neves said.

The study authors reviewed information collected in a U.S. study that included more than 3,000 people with diabetes -- both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The data was collected between 1999 and 2010.

Besides gathering general health information, the researchers asked study participants about their caffeine intake from coffee, tea and soft drinks.

Over the course of the study, just over 600 people died.

The researchers found that the more coffee a woman with diabetes consumed, the lower the risk of death. Women who had 100 to 200 milligrams of caffeine a day in coffee had a 57 percent lower risk of death compared to women who had no caffeine. For women who had more than 200 milligrams daily in coffee (two cups), the risk of death was reduced by 66 percent.