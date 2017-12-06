Health Highlights: Dec. 6, 2017

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

Pfizer to Offer Generic Version of Viagra

The maker of Viagra is introducing it's own cheaper generic version of the impotence drug in order to compete with a version from generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer's generic version will be available as of Monday at half the $65-a-pill price of Viagra. Teva can also start selling its generic drug on Monday, but hasn't disclosed the price, the Associated Press reported.

More generics will become available next summer, which could drive prices down by as much as 90 percent.

"Patients are paying fortunes. When generic Viagra comes out, they will be very happy," Dr. Nachum Katlowitz, a urologist at New York's Staten Island University Hospital, told AP.

When it was launched in 1998, Viagra was the first pill for impotence. Competition in the form of Eli Lilly's Cialis arrived in 2003, and Cialis is now the leader in the U.S. market, followed closely by Viagra.

-----

Extreme Low-Cal Diet Led to Type 2 Diabetes Remission: Study

An extremely low-calorie diet put type 2 diabetes into remission for many patients, according to a new study.

The finding from the U.K. study of about 300 people with type 2 diabetes that a calorie-restricted diet can help people lose weight confirms similar results from previous studies.

What's new in this study is the impact that weight loss had on diabetes. Half of the patients on the diet appeared to be in diabetes remission a year later, meaning their blood sugar levels have fallen below a certain level without the use of medication, Newsweek reported.

The study was published Tuesday in The Lancet medical journal.

For the first three to five months, half of the participants consumed liquid meal replacements that provided about 825 calories a day. The typical recommendation for a healthy woman is about 2,000 calories a day and about 2,500 calories a day for a healthy man, Newsweek reported.

After those first few months, participants slowly began to eat normal food again.