Friendships May Be Your Defense Against Diabetes

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- You probably lean on your friends in tough times. Now, new research suggests your pals might even help you prevent one very big health problem -- type 2 diabetes.

In a study of nearly 3,000 middle-aged to elderly people in the Netherlands, researchers found that people who had social networks of 10 to 12 people were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than people with only seven to eight close friends.

Each drop in a social network member was tied to a 5 percent to 12 percent higher risk of diabetes, the study found.

The investigators also found that men living alone were more likely to have type 2 diabetes, while living alone didn't seem to affect a woman's risk of having the blood sugar disease.

"A larger network size may have an important impact on an individual's lifestyle," said the study's lead author, Stephanie Brinkhues. She's a doctoral candidate at Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

"A larger network also means more access to social support when it is needed, more contacts outside the house, and therefore being more socially active. The larger social network may help people to improve their lifestyle, eat more healthy and be more physically active," she said.

Those are important steps for preventing type 2 diabetes, which is linked to sedentary behavior and being overweight.

As to why men living alone might not do as well, the study's senior author, Miranda Schram, suggested several possibilities.

"Potentially, men living alone may not take care of themselves as much as women in this situation," said Schram, an associate professor at Maastricht University.

"They may have more unhealthy lifestyles, for instance, eating less fresh vegetables and fruit, being less physically active and, in general, health may be less an issue for them, compared to women living alone," she added.

Schram's advice to anyone at high risk of type 2 diabetes? Consider making new friends, volunteering or joining special-interest groups.

Both authors noted that this study wasn't designed to prove a cause-and-effect relationship. However, other research has also found a link between type 2 diabetes and living alone or with less social support, which suggests that these factors might contribute to type 2 diabetes, they said.