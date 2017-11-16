Early Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis Bad for Your Heart

FRIDAY, Feb. 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A type 2 diabetes diagnosis that comes early in life carries a deadly load of health risks, new research shows.

It was associated with a 60 percent higher relative risk of dying from heart disease or stroke. Not only that, it was linked to almost a 30 percent higher risk of death from any cause, though a lower risk of dying from cancer was seen.

"Type 2 diabetes in young people is somewhat aggressive and leads to higher mortality," said study co-author Dianna Magliano, head of the diabetes and population health laboratory at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute in Melbourne, Australia.

The likely reason? Simply living longer with the blood sugar disease, and all of its complications, may be why.

Dr. Joel Zonszein, director of the Clinical Diabetes Center at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, said "type 2 diabetes has evolved through the years into a different type of disease. It used to be a disease of the elderly." He was not involved with the study.

"What we see nowadays with type 2 diabetes is that it's affecting a younger population and is more aggressive. There's more weight, more lipotoxicity, more insulin resistance and more inflammation, and inflammation can cause premature cardiovascular disease," Zonszein said.

Lipotoxicity is when the fats in the blood (cholesterol) build up in places they shouldn't, such as the liver, kidneys or heart.

As for the cancer finding, Zonszein noted that cancers grow slowly and generally aren't diagnosed until people are older. He added that obesity, which is linked to type 2 diabetes, is also associated with a higher risk of many types of cancers, so the reduced risk of death found in the latest study is likely not a lasting effect.

The researchers also think the reason the younger people had fewer cancers is that it's just more common for older people to have cancer. They also suggested that because this group of younger people is being treated for type 2 diabetes, it's possible that when they do have cancer, it's getting diagnosed and treated sooner, because they're already engaged in the health care system.