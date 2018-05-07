Artificial Sweeteners Won't Affect Blood Sugar

WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Can an artificially sweetened drink or food really satisfy your sweet tooth without raising your blood sugar levels?

That depends on what's in the food or drink, but a new review confirms that artificial sweeteners alone won't cause a spike in blood sugar.

"It's been widely accepted that nonnutritive sweeteners don't raise blood sugar, but there's never been a large-scale study to confirm that," said study co-author Maxwell Holle. He's a Ph.D. candidate in the department of food science and human nutrition at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Plus, he said, many past studies have only looked at the effects of artificial sweeteners when consumed with other foods.

"We wanted to see studies that used nonnutritive sweeteners by themselves, so we could create a reliable reference," Holle said.

Artificial sweeteners are extremely popular in the United States. They provide a sweet taste without adding a lot of calories or carbohydrates, which can be especially important if someone has diabetes.

From 1999-2000 to 2009-2012, the use of these sweeteners in the United States went up by 200 percent in children and 54 percent in adults, the researchers said. About 1 in 4 American children and about 2 in 5 American adults use them on a regular basis.

There are eight types of artificial sweeteners allowed in foods in the United States, which include saccharin (Sweet'N Low), aspartame (Equal), steviol glycosides (Stevia) and sucralose (Splenda), the researchers said.

Another group of sweeteners found in some foods labeled sugar-free are called sugar alcohols. These include sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, isomalt, and hydrogenated starch hydrolysates, according to the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston. These sugar alcohols were not included in the review.

The study authors looked at 29 randomized controlled trials. Those studies had a total of 741 participants. Most were healthy, 69 had type 2 diabetes, and the health status of 150 people was unknown.

The review only included studies where the artificial sweetener was consumed without other foods and drinks containing calories. The study authors concluded that artificial sweeteners don't affect blood sugar levels.