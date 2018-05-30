People With Diabetes Forgo Medical Care Due to Costs

June 19, 2018 -- Nearly half (45 percent) of Americans with diabetes sometimes do without care because they can't afford it, a new survey reveals.

It also found that more than 4 in 10 diabetics said they had more than $1,000 in out-of-pocket costs in the past year for diabetes complications, and another third spent between $100 to $500, CBS News reported.

Many diabetics also have indirect costs such as missing work because of the illness, according to the online poll conducted in 2017 by UpWell Heath, which offers healthcare services for people with chronic conditions.

In related news, the rapidly rising cost of the diabetes medication insulin has doctors and lawmakers calling for increased oversight to protect patients, CBS News reported.

The average price of the lifesaving drug nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Last week, the American Medical Association called on federal officials to protect diabetics from price gouging on insulin products, CBS News reported.

"It is shocking and unconscionable" that patients are struggling to get a basic medicine like insulin, AMA board member William McDade said in a statement.

There is no generic version of insulin and three companies -- Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk -- control 99 percent of the market, CBS News reported.