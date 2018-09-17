Lose Weight, Reverse Type 2 Diabetes: Why It Works

Sept. 17, 2018 -- Peter Maher, a retired teacher in London, says weight has been a long-term issue for him. But when it inched up even more a few years ago, his type 2 diabetes became more unmanageable. Soon after the scale read 245 pounds, he remembers catching a glimpse of himself in a mirror.

"I saw this great, fat person staring back at me," recalls Maher, now 71. "That was my eureka moment." Knowing he had to take action, he consulted “Dr. Google.”

He found a London doctor who had published research about how substantial weight loss can reverse type 2 diabetes. In late 2015, he emailed Roy Taylor, MD, at Newcastle University and said he'd like to go on the plan Taylor had devised. The response? "You and 20,000 others."

Taylor's plan was so popular, he could take on no more people. Maher persisted, so Taylor sent him detailed directions and the protocol -- a strict liquid diet of 800 calories at first, with regular food then phased in. The liquid diet consists of four servings of soup or vitamin-rich shakes.

By September 2016, after months of dieting, Maher had lost 66 pounds and was able to go off all his diabetes medicines, including insulin. His general practitioner said he had truly resolved his diabetes. And he had had the disease for about 30 years.

Now, he is one of Taylor's poster patients -- he's kept off most of the weight and still does not need insulin or other diabetes medicines.