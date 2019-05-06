Tight Diabetes Control May Not Help Heart Long Term

WEDNESDAY, June 5, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Type 2 diabetes is a known risk factor for heart disease, and researchers thought that five years of really tight blood sugar control might reduce the risk of heart disease for years to come.

But a new 15-year follow-up study found that was not the case. The findings suggest it might be more important to control other risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and unhealthy weight.

"Glucose-lowering has a modest benefit, but it's not enough by itself. We need to address all the other cardiovascular risk factors," said the study's lead author, Dr. Peter Reaven. He's a staff physician at Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System, in Arizona.

Reaven emphasized that these findings apply to this particular population -- people who had type 2 diabetes for more than 10 years on average before the study began. Their average age was around 60, and the study group was nearly all men.

So it's not yet clear what the results might be if a blood sugar-lowering intervention was started soon after diagnosis with type 2 diabetes. It's also not known if these findings apply to people with type 1 diabetes.

The initial phase of the study included almost 1,800 people. They were randomly selected to receive either standard diabetes treatment or intensive blood sugar-lowering treatment.

Both groups received the same medications. The difference was in the dosing. People in the intensive group were given enough medication to lower their hemoglobin A1C levels below 7%. Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test that provides an estimate of average blood sugar levels.

An A1C of under 5.9% is considered normal. Researchers aimed to get the intensive treatment group to below 7%. Reaven said the initial average A1C of the whole group was about 9%.

During the intervention part of the study, the group getting usual care lowered their A1C to 8.4%. The intensive group had an average A1C of 6.9%. The intervention lasted nearly six years.

Approximately 10 years after the study began, the researchers found a 17% drop in the risk of heart disease and stroke.