Diabetes Technology Often Priced Out of Reach

THURSDAY, Nov. 14, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- While the high price of insulin has gotten a lot of attention lately, it's not the only cost issue facing people with diabetes. New technologies designed to improve blood sugar management often cost too much for people to afford.

Maya Headley, 36, has had type 1 diabetes for 30 years. The New York City resident had been using an insulin pump to deliver the repeated daily insulin doses she needs to stay alive for more than 20 years. About six years ago, she just couldn't afford to pay for the pump supplies anymore.

"I was paying $300 a month for insurance and my deductible was $1,500. I had to pay 20% of the cost of my diabetes supplies after I paid the deductible, so that was another couple of hundred dollars a month," she said.

Headley added that what made affording diabetes supplies even more difficult was the uncertainty about the cost. "Insurance companies tell you they cover these devices, but not how much it will be. Until you get the bill, you don't know. It's hard to budget when you have no idea what your expenses will be."

And, she said, once you think you have everything figured out, your company changes insurance plans or you get a new job and new insurance. That means you start from square one, and you have no idea what will be covered or how much you'll have to pay all over again.

What type of diabetes tech is available?

There are a number of devices that can help people with diabetes -- either type 1 or type 2 -- manage their disease, according to the American Diabetes Association, such as: