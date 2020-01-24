Price Hike Lead Patients to Craigslist for Insulin

TUESDAY, Feb. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Maybe you've gone to Craigslist to find a used car or a secondhand couch, but imagine having to turn to the internet to pay for lifesaving drugs.

It's already happening: A new study found that hundreds of ads were placed on Craigslist for insulin and asthma inhalers during a 12-day period in June 2019.

"This study shines a light on how deeply some patients are struggling to afford lifesaving medications. Patients should not have to go to Craigslist to try to find affordable insulin and inhalers," said study senior author Dr. Jennifer Goldstein, a research scientist with The Value Institute at ChristianaCare, in Newark, Del.

People with type 1 diabetes can't survive without a steady supply of insulin, which has to be injected. Those with type 2 diabetes who need insulin face a higher risk of serious diabetes complications if they can't get the insulin they need. But it's gotten increasingly harder to afford. The American Diabetes Association says the average cost of insulin in the United States nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013.

The cost of asthma medications has also risen significantly in a similar time period, according to published reports. People with asthma need "rescue" inhalers like albuterol when they're having symptoms such as wheezing and shortness of breath.

The idea for the study initially came from a news article Goldstein saw detailing how someone purchased medication on Craigslist. When she did a quick internet search, she was surprised to see quite a few listings for drugs.

"It is illegal to sell prescription medications without a license and to purchase medication without a prescription," Goldstein explained.

For the study, the researchers looked at Craigslist ads across the country over a 12-day period. They included all 50 states in their searches.

The investigators found ads for insulin and albuterol inhalers in 240 cities in 31 states.

Insulin was often offered at a very steep discount. For example, a vial of Humalog insulin retails for nearly $300, but was for sale on Craigslist for $37.