Common Diabetes Meds Tied to Complication Risk

TUESDAY, July 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- People taking a class of diabetes medications called SGLT2s have up to three times the risk for a serious complication called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) compared to people taking another drug, new research reveals.

SGLT2 (sodium-glucose cotransporter-2) inhibitors -- such as Farxiga, Jardiance and Invokana -- are a newer type of oral diabetes medicine. This class of medications is known to have many positive effects, including lowering a patient's risk of heart attack, heart failure, kidney disease and death from heart disease.

But several troubling side effects, including infections and a possible increased risk of DKA, have emerged.

"There was some uncertainty about how much the risk of DKA was, so we wanted to get a more precise estimate of the risk. We found a threefold increased risk," said senior author Kristian Filion. He's an investigator in clinical epidemiology at the Lady Davis Institute at Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada.

"DKA appears to be a side effect of SGLT2s," he said. "It's an adverse effect that physicians need to be aware of, and alert their patients to."

SGLT2 inhibitors cause the kidneys to remove blood sugar through urination, which lowers overall blood sugar levels, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Akankasha Goyal, an endocrinologist at NYU Langone Health in New York City, explained that when SGLT2s lower blood sugar levels, insulin production slows. Insulin is a hormone that is necessary for moving sugar from the blood into the body's cells.

If you don't have enough insulin to let your blood sugar fuel your cells, the body turns to stored fat for energy. A by-product of this process is ketones, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

If ketones build up in the blood, it becomes more acidic and causes diabetic ketoacidosis, Goyal explained.

"DKA is a diabetic emergency. Someone in DKA needs to be hospitalized," she said. The condition is usually rare in people with type 2 diabetes because they usually make enough insulin to prevent it, she added.