Prediabetes May Harm Your Brain

By Ernie Mundell and Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporters

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- "Prediabetes" -- where blood sugar levels are high but not yet tipped over into full-blown diabetes -- may pose a threat to brain health, new British research suggests.

"As an observational study, it cannot prove higher blood sugar levels cause worsening brain health. However, we believe there is a potential connection that needs to be investigated further," said study lead author Victoria Garfield. She's at the Institute of Cardiovascular Science and MRC Unit for Lifelong Health and Aging, at University College London.

In their research, Garfield's team analyzed UK Biobank data on a half-million people, average age 58. Compared to those with normal blood sugar ("glucose") levels, people with prediabetes had a 42% higher risk of mental decline over an average of four years, and were 54% more likely to develop vascular dementia -- a common type of dementia caused by reduced blood flow to the brain -- over an average of eight years.

The associations between prediabetes and mental ("cognitive") decline/vascular dementia remained even after the researchers accounted for other potential risk factors, including age, smoking, weight, level of heart disease and poverty.

Prediabetes was not associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, Garfield's team noted.

One U.S. diabetes expert said the findings aren't surprising, given the fact that doctors have long known that full-blown diabetes raises dementia risks.

"The takeaway is that cognitive risk related to elevated glucose levels occurs across a spectrum," said Dr. Minisha Sood, an endocrinologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. So even in the prediabetic stage, "where the body overproduces insulin in order to maintain normal blood sugar levels," damage to the brain may be underway, she said.

Sood believes people who are in a prediabetic state should be warned by their physicians of the dangers.

The British team also looked at people with full-blown type 2 diabetes, and found they were three times more likely to develop vascular dementia, and also more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease, than those with normal blood sugar levels.