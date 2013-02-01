Potential Blood Sugar Test Uses Sweat, Not Blood

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new quick and painless sensor that measures blood sugar in human sweat may mean far fewer finger pricks for the millions of people who live with diabetes.

Monitoring blood sugar to make sure it remains in the target range is the cornerstone of diabetes management, but the pain and inconvenience of daily finger pricks can be a deterrent for many.

The investigational, touch-based test measures blood sugar in sweat and applies a personalized algorithm that correlates it with glucose in blood. It's more than 95% accurate at predicting blood glucose levels before and after meals, according to a new proof-of-concept study.

The new sweat test isn't ready for prime time yet as large-scale studies are still needed to validate the approach, but diabetes experts not involved in the new study are cautiously optimistic.

"No-prick glucose testing has been a holy grail of sorts in diabetes, and hopefully one day someone will cross the finish line," said Dr. John Buse, director of the Diabetes Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "These data suggest that there is hope."